Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 date on its official website upsssc.gov.in. As per the official notification, PET 2021 will be conducted on August 20, 2021, in two shifts.

The notification regarding the release of admit card shall be announced on the official website soon.

As per media reports, more than 20 lakh candidates will appear for the examination to be conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the proposal of the UPSSSC PET examination in a meeting with the chiefs of the recruitment selection commissions, reports News18.

The Commission concluded the PET 2021 registration on June 25. The PET 2021 registration commenced on May 25.

UPSSSC PET 2021

UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted for 2 hours. The question paper will consist 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 1 marks each. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Questions will be asked from the topics related to General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning and others, reports India TV.

