Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the written examination admit card for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Biology Subject today. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from board’s official website upsessb.org.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 31.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website upsessb.org On the homepage, click on “Click Here to Download Admit Card” against “Vigyapti (20.07.2021) [Regarding Advt 01/2016 TGT Biology Admit Card (Examination Dated 31.07.2021)]” Now click on “Click here to download Admit Cards for TGT Biology Examination dated 31.07.2021 (Adv. No. 01/2016 TGT Biology)” Key in your registration number and date of birth Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Candidates facing any issue while downloading the admit card may connect with control room on 0532-2466851 or 8299325775.

Meanwhile, the board has also scheduled the exam for 12603 TGT posts on August 7 and 8, 2021.

