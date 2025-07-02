UPSC ESE Mains schedule 2025 released at upsc.gov.in; details here
The ESE Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted in August 2025.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination 2025 Mains schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 10 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 457 vacancies.
Direct link to ESE Mains schedule 2025.
Meanwhile, the CAPF ACs exam date 2025 is out at upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 3 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon [General ability and Intelligence (Objective)] and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm [General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional)].
The Commission aims to fill 357 vacancies.
Direct link to CAPF ACs exam date 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.