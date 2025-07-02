The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Examination 2025 Mains schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 10 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 457 vacancies .

Direct link to ESE Mains schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the CAPF ACs exam date 2025 is out at upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 3 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon [General ability and Intelligence (Objective)] and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm [General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional)].

The Commission aims to fill 357 vacancies.

Direct link to CAPF ACs exam date 2025.