Ministry of Education, on Tuesday, released the examination date for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class VI entrance exam for the session 2021-22 in all States and UTs. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2021, by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 19.

A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the examination. The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres.

The Ministry of Education took to Twitter and said: “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States & UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols.”

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States & UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 20, 2021

The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres. 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test, further adds the Tweet.

JNVST EXAM

The exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state. Full information regarding the same can be accessed on the notification.

The exam will be conducted for a period of 2 hours and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.