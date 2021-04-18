The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has postponed the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2021-22. The entrance test was scheduled to be conducted on May 16.

In a notice posted on the official website navodaya.gov.in, NVS said the exam has been postponed due to administrative reason. The new exam date will be announced by Samiti at least 15 days before the

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “16.05.2021” in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test,” the notice said.

For those three northeastern states, JNVST 2021 will be held on June 19. Earlier, the JNVST 2021 for Class 6 was set to be held on April 10.

The application process for the entrance exam was conducted in November-December 2020. The admit card was released on April 13.

JNVST exam

The JNVST exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state. Full information regarding the same can be accessed on the notification.

The exam will of 2-hour duration and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.