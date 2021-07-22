The Staff Selection Commission has said it has started the facility for candidates to apply online for SSC Constable (GD) exam 2021 at the government mobile app ‘Umang’. SSC has notified a total of 25,271 vacancies of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The application process started on July 17 and will conclude on August 31.

In a notice, SSC said, “Now for the convenience of candidates, the facility of filling online applications for ‘Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021’ has also been made available through the UMANG Platform of MeitY.”

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance or UMANG is an app-based platform of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The candidates can visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or Apple App Store (in case of Apple users) and type ‘UMANG app’ to download the application on their mobile phones.

SSC Constable GD 2021 details

SSC will conduct an open competitive examination for Constable GD recruitment. The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: July 17

Last date to fill up the applications: August 31

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 2 (11.30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 4

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 7

SSC GD Constable 2021 vacancy details Force Male Female BSF 6413 1132 CISF 7610 854 CRPF 0 0 SSB 3806 0 ITBP 1216 215 AR 3185 600 NIA 0 0 SSF 194 46 Total 22424 2847

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.