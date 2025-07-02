APPSC Group 2 admit card 2025 out for CPT; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the computer proficiency test admit card for recruitment to the posts of Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) and Analyst Grade-II (Notification No.02/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The computer proficiency test will be held on July 5, 2025, at six district centers of Andhra Pradesh. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Group 2 CPT admit card 2025
Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 2 CPT admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 2 CPT admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.