The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the result of the Class 12 board 2021. Students can check their result at the official website wbresults.nic.in.

The WB HS exam 2021 had to be canceled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students have been evaluated on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. While 40% weightage has been given to the best of four subjects in Class 10 Madhyamik exam in 2019, the 60% weightage has been provided to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts respectively, reports NDTV.

As per reports, the overall pass percentage this year is 97%.

Steps to check WB HS result 2021:

Visit website wbresults.nic.in Click on the HS result link Enter registration number and submit The WB HS result 2021 will appear on screen Download marksheet and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check WB HS result 2021.

The board has said students who are dissatisfied with their result and take the written exam when the pandemic situation improves. Details of the same will be announced later.