The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 results and final answer key. Once declared, candidates can access their scorecards on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in .

The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4 for 13,54,699 registered candidates. The provisional answer key for CUET UG 2025 was released on June 17, and the objection window remained open until June 20.

Steps to download CUET UG 2025 result

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for CUET UG result 2025 Enter your details and view the scorecard Download the result for future reference