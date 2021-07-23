Ministry of Education, on Thursday, confirmed that NEET UG 2021 exam will now be conducted in Dubai in addition to Kuwait City. The decision has been taken in order to facilitate the Indian students based in the Middle-East Countries to appear for the NEET (UG) 2021.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 2021.

Aspirants who wish to apply for NEET UG 2021 with Dubai as exam city can do so from 5.00 PM today, until August 6, 2021, (11.50 PM). Candidates can pay the application fee till August 7 (11.50 PM) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of Education said: “NEET ( UG)-2021 exam centre has been created in Dubai in addition to the one already at Kuwait city.”

Those candidates who have already applied for NEET (UG)-2021, can change their exam centre to Dubai (if they wish so) during the correction period from August 8 to 12, 2021, reads the notification.

