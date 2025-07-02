The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at esb.mp.gov.in by July 3, 2025.

The exam was held on June 24, 2025. These entrance exams are being conducted for admissions to B.Sc . Nursing (4-year) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses (3-year) across various institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download PNST, GNMTST answer key 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PNST and GNMTST answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PNST, GNMTST answer key 2025.