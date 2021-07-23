Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released Karnataka SSLC answers key. Candidates can check the same on KSEEB’s official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

After answer key, it is also expected that the board will release the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 results soon.

The examination was conducted on July 19 for core subjects — Mathematics, Social Science, and Science and July 22 for language subject. This year, 876581 students were registered to take the test at approximately 73,066 exam centres.

The paper was consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the students had to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet.

Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar, on Thursday thanked Education dept & all dept officers, and parents on successful completion of SSLC exams.

“Big thanks to Education dept & all dept officers and parents of children on successful completion of SSLC exams today. Special thanks to media for the support,” he Tweeted.

