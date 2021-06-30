Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the SSLC or Class 10th admit card on its official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Students who are to appear for the examinations can check and download their admit cards using their login credentials to the portal.

Students must carry the hard copy of Class 10 admit card to their examination centres, failing to which they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Earlier this month, Education Minister Suresh Kumar had informed that no one will be marked as failed in this exam. The Board will conduct Class 10 SSLC examinations in third week of July with only multiple-choice type questions (MCQs). As per a report by Indian Express, the exams will be held for two days.

Steps to download SSLC 2021 admit card

Visit the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SSLC School Login” under Login tab Key in your username, password and security pin Submit and check the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download SSLC 2021 admit card.

As per a report by NDTV, the exam for core subjects — Mathematics, Social Science, and Science will be conducted on July 19 and the language subject exam will take place on July 22. Approximately 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2020. This year, 8,76,581 students take the test at approximately 73,066 exam centres.