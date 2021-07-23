Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Steno/ Consultant/ Legal Officer and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at becil.com.

The shortlisted candidates will be deployed in the office of National Commission of Homoeopathy, New Delhi, on contractual basis.

The last date to submit the online application is August 9, 2021. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Consultant Technical (Homoeopathy), 1 for Consultant (Accountant), Consultant (IT), Legal Officer (Consultant), and Private Secretary each. 3 vacancies are for the post of Consultant (Admn.), 5 for Sr. Technical Officer, 3 for Stenographer and 2 for Junior Technical Officer.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Educational Qualification

Consultant Technical (Homoeopathy): M.D. with 5 years’ experience.

Consultant (Accountant): Retired from Govt. Department as Accountant Officer.

Consultant (IT): B.Tech/B.E./Computer Science, MCA with 5 years’ relevant experience.

Legal Officer (Consultant): LLB from recognized University/Inst. with 5 years of experience.

Private Secretary: Retired from Govt. offices as PS with 100:40 shorthand speed OR Graduate with 08 years’ experience and 100:40 short hand speed.

Consultant (Admn.): Retired from Govt. office from the level of Under Secretary and above OR Graduate with 08 years of experience in the relevant field.

Sr. Technical Officer: MD (Homoeopathy) with 5 years’ experience.

Stenographer: Graduate with 3 years of experience and 80:35 shorthand speed.

Junior Technical Officer: MD (Homoeopathy).

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC category and ex-serviceman are required to pay the applicable fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ EWS/ PH category.

Application Process

The candidates can apply for the vacancies via becil.com or becilregistration.com. The detailed application process is available in the notification. Candidates may also check the following link for detailed process.

Here’s the direct link to the application details.