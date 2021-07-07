Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to Handyman, Loader, Supervisor posts on contract basis for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at becil.com.

The last date to submit the online application is July 30, 2021.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up 37 vacancies, of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Handyman/Loader and 9 for Supervisor.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates applying for the posts of Supervisor must not have crossed the age of 30 years whereas the upper age limit for candidates applying for Handyman/Loader posts is 45 years.

Educational Qualification:

Handyman/Loader: The candidates should have passed class 8th and must be able to communicate in local language and Hindi. The applicants should have the ability to read English with preferably 1 year experience in cargo handling.

Supervisor: The applicants should hold a graduation degree and have basic computer knowledge with preferably 1 year experience in cargo industry.

Here’s the direct link to notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general/Ex-Serviceman/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 750 whereas SC/ST/EWS/PH will have to pay Rs 450.

Application Process

The candidates can apply for the vacancies via becil.com or becilregistration.com. The detailed application process is available in the notification. Candidates may also check the following link for detailed process.

Here’s the direct link to the application details.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.