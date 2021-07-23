Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has activated the link change Term End Examination (TEE) June 2021 examination centres today, from 1.00 PM onwards. Candidates can request to change their exam centres till July 26 on IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in.

The students are advised to carefully change their centre as there is only one attempt given. Request once submitted will not be changed further.

Request for Change of Examination Centre within the same city is not allowed, reads the official statement.

The University has informed that change of examination centre within IGNOU regional centre Jammu and Srinagar is not allowed.

Steps to request for exam centre change

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Change of Exam Centre June 2021 Term End Examination” Key in your enrollment no, program, date of birth Make the request and submit

Here’s the direct link to request for TEE June 2021 exam centre change.

As notified earlier, the examinations will be conducted from August 3 to September 9, 2021, in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.