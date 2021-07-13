Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the Term End Examination (TEE) June 2021 date sheet on Monday. The examinations will be conducted in various phases from August 3 to September 9, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The schedule has been released for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any and Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate and Certificate Programmes.

Hall Tickets of the eligible students will be available on the University web site soon. Students are advised to visit the University website regularly for further update.

Here’s the direct link to the date sheet.

Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers, reads the notification.

Students who will not be able to appear for TEE July 2021 examination will get another chance in December, reports Hindustan Times.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.