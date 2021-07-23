Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Gujarat Administrative Service Class-I, Gujarat Civil Service Class-I and Class-II and Gujarat municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-II.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 21 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 12.00 PM. A total of 681 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Schedule 10/2019-20 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 View attachment” Now click on “Interview Schedule - 10/2019-20 DETAILED INTERVIEW PROGRAMME - DIP-10-201920.pdf” The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the interview scheduled.

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type), Main Written Examination and Personal Interview. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 97 vacancies.

The Commission is expected to release the result after 10 days from the last date of interview.