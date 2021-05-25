Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Gujarat Administrative Service preliminary examination final answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Civil Services 2021 preliminary examination was conducted on March 21, 2021, and the provisional answer key was released on March 22.

Steps to download the final answer key:

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Key (Prelim) 26/2020-21 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2...View attachment” Click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 26/2020-21 - FAK-26-2020-21.pdf” The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the prelims final answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 77 vacancies, of which, 15 vacancies are for the post of Gujarat Administrative Service, Junior scale Deputy Collector / Deputy District Development Officer, 20 for Deputy Superintendent of police, 3 for District Registrar, 38 for Asst. Commissioner of state tax., and 1 for Deputy Director, Scheduled Castes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.