Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, July 24, conclude the online registration process for Degree Online Services Telangana or TS DOST 2021 for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22.

Candidates can register for DOST 2021 Phase I on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the revised admission schedule.

The one-time registration fee for all the colleges/courses of one or more Universities is Rs 200. The DOST phase 1 allotment will be on July 31.

DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

The candidates who have passed TS Intermediate or Class 12 exam or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply.

Here’s TS DOST 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for TS DOST 2021:

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Pre-Registration” Register and pay the application fee of Rs 200 Log in and proceed with applications

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS DOST 2021.

As per the schedule, the DOST admission process will conclude on August 19 and the classes for the academic year 2021-22 will begin on September 1. The admission process will be conducted in three phases through July and August.