CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration deadline deferred; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the exam at csirnet.nta.ac.in till June 26, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the registration deadline for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in till June 26, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 27, 2026.
The correction window will open from June 28 to 29, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025. The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level exam that qualifies candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in Indian universities and institutions.
Direct link to the deferment notification.
Direct link to the Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee (Rs)
|General
|Rs 1150
|General INR 1150 General-EWS/OBC(NCL)*
|Rs 600
|SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender
|Rs 325
Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2025
Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in
Under Latest News, click on the link to register for CSIR-UGC NET
Click on ‘New Candidate Register Here’
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit
Take a printout of the application form for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.