Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will close the online application process today for Graduate Apprentice Engineer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at ioclapply.com.

Applicants who have appeared and qualified in GATE 2021 from the disciplines including — Chemical Engineering (CH), Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), and Mechanical Engineering (ME) are eligible to apply for Graduate Apprentice Engineers post. GATE marks of previous years (GATE 2020 or before) shall not be accepted, reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be more than the age of 26 years as on June 30, 2021. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as per government rules.

Education Qualifications: B.Tech/BE /Equivalent as full-time regular course from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC in anyone of the following disciplines — Chemical Engineering (CH), Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), and Mechanical Engineering (ME).

Here’s IOCL Graduate Apprentice Engineer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for IOCL Graduate Apprentice Engineers post:

Visit the official website ioclapply.com On the homepage, click on “New Registration” against Recruitment of Engineers/ Officers and Engagement of Graduate Apprentice Engineers through GATE 2021 Once registered, log in to the portal and proceed with the application Submit and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct registration link.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of group discussion, group task and personal interview.