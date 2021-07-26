The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for General Studies paper / Technical Paper of Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) 2017. The Main written examination was conducted on July 20. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key on OSSC’s official website ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, till July 28. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered.

Steps to check the provisional answer sheet

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click on “Click here to view the model answer key” against Model answer key for General Studies paper / Technical Paper of Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 Key in your login details and submit The answer key will appear on the screen

The candidates who intent to see and raise objection(s) if any on the question paper/ provisional answer key displayed may register their objection by using their hall ticket number and date of birth by July 28, reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also decided to hold the Preliminary examination for the post of Combined Auditor 2017 and 2019 from August 10. However, the exam dates could change considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

