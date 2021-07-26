The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result of the Class 12 board 2021. Students can check their results online at the official website bseh.org.in. This year around 3 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.

The BSEH 12th result for all streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science has been declared altogether.

The Haryana Class 12 board exams were scheduled to commence from April 20 but had to be postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Subsequently, the Board cancelled the exam and released the evaluation criteria for Class 12 on the basis of which the results have been prepared.

Steps to check BSEH 12th result:

Visit official website bseh.org.in Click on the result link for Senior Secondary Enter roll number and captcha to search result The 12th result 2021 will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

BSEH has said that students not satisfied with the result can appear for the written exam at a later date once the pandemic situation improves.