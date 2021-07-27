Today is the last day to apply online for the UPSC Combined Medical Service Examination (CMS) 2021 at the official website upsconline.nic.in. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the CMS 2021 notification earlier this month. The application process will conclude at 6.00 PM today.

UPSC CMS 2021 will be conducted on November 21, 2021, through an online mode for recruitment to over 800 posts.

Vacancy Details

Category-I

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service: 349

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 05

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 184

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. No admit card will be sent by post.

The applicants must provide valid and active E-mail ID as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them.

Here’s UPSC CMS 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2021. However, for Junior Time Scale Posts in Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 years on the aforesaid cut-off date. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC category.

Educational Qualification: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. Applicant who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. examination may also apply.

Steps to apply for UPSC CMS 2021:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Exam Notification: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021” Click on the application link against “Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021” Click on the registration links (Part-I), read the instructions and proceed Fill up the details, pay the examination fee and upload documents Log in and proceed with Part-II registration

Here’s the direct link to apply for CMS 2021.