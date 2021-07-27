The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer keys of various exams for different posts held in July under Advt. No. 15/2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had conducted the written examination for recruitment of Laboratory Technician and Divisional/Revenue Accountant on July 24 and Staff Nurse and MPHW (Female) on July 25.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys between July 28 and July 30 (5.00 PM) at the official website. “The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” HSSC said.

Over 4,000 vacancies of these posts in the Health Department, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dept, Rajya Sainik Board, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Employees State Insurance Health Care Dept were notified by HSSC in 2019.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment based on Written Exam (90 marks), Socio-Economic criteria and experience (10 marks).