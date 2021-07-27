The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the dates for Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination, 2020 on its official website apsc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on September 12 at 31 District Headquarters including Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Halflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai and others.

The e-admit card will uploaded on Commission’s official website in due course of time. “All candidate should check the status of their applications before downloading their e-Admission Certificates,” reads the notification.

Candidates must bring any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN cardlDriving License/ Passport/Voter ID Cafil Aadhaar Cardl ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions.

The applicants who will qualify the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2020 will have to appear for the Main Examination for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

