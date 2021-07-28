The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview/DV dates today. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination conducted on January 15, 2021, will have to appear for the interview round.

The interview will be held from August 16 to 20, whereas the document verification will commence from August 15 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

A total of 266 applicants have qualified for the interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 89 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer.

Shortlisted applicants can check the schedule on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The candidates will have to bring the required documents mentioned in the notification for verification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2020 (28-07-2021)” Click on “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA” Download the interview call letter and take a printout

