The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the State Engineering Service Exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2020 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.

The written exam is being conducted for 89 vacancies for the post of assistant engineer. According to the schedule posted by the Commission, the date of the exam is yet to be announced.

Steps to download CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020:

Visit CGPSC website psc.cg.gov.in

Click on ‘VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2020’ link on the homepage

Login using Username and password

CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download admit card and take its printout.

Here’s the direct link to download CGPSC State Engineering Service admit card 2020.

The recruitment exam will be divided into two papers carrying 300 marks each for a duration of two hours 30 minutes. Paper-I is based on general studies, whereas Paper-II is related to engineering subjects (civil, mechanical, and electrical).

Candidates are advised to carry an identity proof along with the admit card at the exam centre.