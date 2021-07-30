The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 12th board results today, July 30. Students can check and download their results from board’s official website cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The board has recorded 99.37 pass percentage with a total of 12,96,318 students declared pass. As per a report by News18, the pass percentage among girls is 99.67% while among boys it is 99.13%.

This year, CBSE had cancelled the board examinations due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the results have been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment policy.

As per the new scheme, class 12th students will be awarded marks for practical as per the exam conducted by schools and for theory, the marks will be given by averaging out Class 10th, 11th finals and Class 12th Pre-Board marks.

Class 12th marks to have highest weightage of 40 percent whereas 30 percent will be accounted from Class 10th result (3 best performing subjects) and 30 percent from Class 11th final exam.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on “RESULTS” Now click on Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-Link1/ Link 2/ Link 3 Key in your Roll Number and School No. Submit and check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

The board has informed that the result of students will also be available in their DIGILOCKER.