The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has submit the result criteria for CBSE Class 12th result in the Supreme Court today. As per a report by News18, students will be awarded marks for praticals as per the exam conducted by schools and for theory the marks will be given by averaging out Class 10, 11 finals and Class 12 Pre-Board marks. Class 12 marks to have highest weightage of 40 percent.

The final result will be released by July 31.

As per reports, the CBSE will form a committee for Class 12 result evaluation comprising two of the senior-most teachers in the school. If required, a third expert will also be appointed.

This will be the “moderation committee”, says the Attorney General for India, KK Venugopal in Supreme Court.

If a student do not qualify through the evaluation process , s/he will be placed in the “essential repeat” or “compartment” category. The examination will be conducted as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Earlier, the Board had also mentioned that if a student is not satisfied with his/ her result can appear for the examination once the Covid-19 situation gets under control.

Also, ICSE will follow the same pattern. However, instead of three-year data the Council will take past six year data into consideration.