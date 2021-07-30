The Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021 application correction window will soon open on the official website dbt.nta.ac.in, notifies National Testing Agency (NTA). The correction window will open on August 1 (5.00 PM) and close on August 3 (11.50 PM).

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 03.08.2021 (upto 11:50 p.m.) Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

GAT-B/BET 2021 exams is scheduled to be conducted on August 14 (Saturday).

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2021 will be a computer-based test with a duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

NTA commenced the online application process on July 7 and the last date to register for the entrance exams is July 31 (upto 5.00 PM).

About GAT-B/BET

The GAT-B/BET is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

