The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of Junior Civil Engineer (Degree) 2020 recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results/ cut off marks from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on December 6, 2020.

The candidates should note that the list is purely provisional. Final selection of the candidates will be made after the document verification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” section Now click on “JEN2020(Civil)(Diploma): Finally Selected Candidates for Document Verification” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to JE Civil 2020 result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 491 vacancies of Junior Civil Engineers at the state PWD Department, Department of Water Resources and Public Health Department.

Meanwhile, the board has also released Paramedical (Lab Technician) and (Asst. Radiographer) 2020 final result. The candidates can check their results on RSMSSB’s official website.

The board notified 1119 and 1058 vacancies of Paramedical (Lab Technician) 2020 and Paramedical (Asst. Radiographer) 2020, respectively.

Here’s the direct link to Paramedical (Lab Technician) 2020 result.

Here’s the direct link to Paramedical (Asst. Radiographer) 2020 result.