The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website osssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is August 21.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 529 district cadre posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Grade C on a contractual basis. The written examination is likely to be conducted in September 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed the Class 12 exam conducted by CHSE, CBSE, CISCE or any other examination equivalent thereto. The candidate must have basic computer skills with knowledge in “Word Processing and Spread Sheet Applications”. More details are in the notification.

Here’s OSSSC SFS recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection procedure

OSSSC will conduct a written exam for 70 marks in an objective type MCQ format. A provisional single merit list will be prepared on the basis of sum total of marks secured in the written test and marks awarded for contractual work experience, if any.

Examination Fee

No exam fee is required to be paid.

Steps to apply for OSSSC SFS recruitment 2021:

Visit the OSSSC website osssc.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the homepage For new registration, click on ‘New User’ in the SFS section Read the instructions carefully and register using email ID and mobile number Login using the credentials and fill the application form and upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Download form and take printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for OSSSC RI recruitment 2021.