The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the e-admit card for the 2020 Pharmacist and Radiographer recruitment exams. Candidates can download the admit card from the Commission’s website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC will conduct the written test for district cadre posts of Pharmacist and Radiographer on July 4 (Sunday). The Pharmacist exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and the Radiographer exam will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully.

Steps to download OSSSC Pharmacist, Radiographer exam admit card:

Visit official website osssc.gov.in Click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage Select Post, date of birth and enter Registered Mobile Number/ UserName/ Registration Number/ Roll Number to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

OSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 600 cadre posts of Pharmacists and 200 cadre posts of Radiographer on a contractual basis in various district establishments. The application process was conducted in January and February this year.