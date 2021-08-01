The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct the Common Admission Test-2021 or CAT 2021 on November 28 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The CAT 2021 official notification along with other documents have been released at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The online application process for CAT 2021 will commence at the official website from August 4 (10.00 AM) and aspirants can apply till September 15 (5.00 pm).

Here’s CAT 2021 official notification.

About CAT 2021

CAT 2021 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 28 in three sessions in 158 cities. The admit card will be available for download from October 27 while CAT 2021 result will be declared in the second week of January 2022.

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. There will be three sections — Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Section III: Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

The CAT exam is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

Here’s CAT 2021 Information Booklet.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% for ST/SC/PWD categories], awarded by any recognized University or educational institution. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

Registration fee

The online registration fee is Rs 1,100 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs 2,200 for all other categories of candidates.

Candidates are advised to read the CAT 2021 Information Booklet in detail.