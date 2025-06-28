The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has opened the application correction window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 today, June 28. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in till June 29, 2025.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025. The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in universities and research institutions across India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to CSIR UGC NET form 2025

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 correction window Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to CSIR UGC NET June 2025 form.