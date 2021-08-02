Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has extended the registration deadline for ICSE, ISC compartmental/ improvement examinations 2021. Students will now be able to register till August 4 on CISCE’s official website cisce.org. Earlier, the deadline was August 1.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from August 16.

“The candidates who are not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE’s Scheme for ICSI and ISC Year 2021 examinations, may get themselves registered for the improvement examinations, reads the official notice.

“The candidates who have sent a dispute resolution request may also get themselves registered for the improvement exam, if they desire so,” it further adds.

CISCE compartmental/ improvement exam centre change

Students can also request for transfer of compartmental/ improvement exam centres. The requests can be forwarded to the Council through the CAREERS portal. The requests for transfer of compartmental/ improvement exam centres change will be activated only after the candidates have registered themselves for these exams.

