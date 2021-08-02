The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification letter from the official website upsssc.gov.in. The document verification will be conducted from August 9 to 11 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

A total of 284 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 420 vacancies. UPSSSC written examination was conducted on October 24, 2019, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM at various centres in Lucknow.

Steps to download the UPSSSC admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download your Document Verification letter Under the advt. 02-exam/2019.” Key in your login details and download the DV letter Take a printout for future reference

The candidates are advised to bring the required documents along with document verification letter. Candidates are directed to follow Covid-19 protocols.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.