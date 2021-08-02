Bihar Police Sub Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the marks for examination conducted for recruitment various posts of Sub Inspector, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment). Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check and download their marks from BPSSC’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The link will be de-activated after August 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2446 vacancies. for A total of 2,402 candidates have been shortlisted to be appointed for various posts, of which, 2,062 candidates will be appointed for the post of Sub Inspector, 215 for Sergeant, and 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment).

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download marks

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Candidates are requested to use this link to view their marks in examination conducted for Sub Inspector, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment). (Advt. No. 01/2019)” Key in your Preliminary / Mains Roll No, Date of Birth and security pin The marks will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the marks.

The Commission had conducted the prelims exam for 5,85,829 candidates on December 22, 2019 out of which 50,072 qualified for the Mains held on November 29, 2020. The result was announced on January 16, 2021. A total of 15,231 candidates were qualified for PET, which was conducted from March 22 to April 12.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.