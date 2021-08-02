The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to hundreds of vacancies advertised under Advt No 15/2019 and 1/2020. The posts were notified in September 2019 (Advt No 15/2019) and February 2020 (Advt No 1/2020).

HSSC has reactivated the link from July 31 for candidates to apply for the posts. Online applications can be submitted at the official website hssc.gov.in till August 16 while the application fee can be paid up to August 18 (5.00 PM). If a candidate had earlier applied for the posts, he/she need not apply again.

In total, HSSC has advertised over 1100 vacancies for recruitment.

Here’s HSSC application reactivation notice.

Vacancy details

Advt No 15/2019 Post Vacancies Age limit Laboratory Attendant 28 17-42 Supervisor Female (Matriculate) 19 17-45 Supervisor Female (Graduate) 57 17-42 Sub-Inspector General 433 18-42

Advt No 1/2020 Post Vacancies Age limit Election Naib Tehsildar 6 17-42 Election Kanungo 21 17-42 Auto Diesel Mechanic 39 17-42 Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator 9 17-42 Electrician 115 17-42 Storekeeper 15 17-42 Inspector 32 18-42 Electrician 4 17-42 Junior Mechanic 10 17-42 Accounts Clerk 11 17-42 Store Keeper 3 17-42 Store Clerk 6 17-42 Turner Instructor, Theory 93 17-42 Fitter Instructor, Theory 144 17-42 Carpenter Instructor, Practical 14 17-42 Pharmacist 25 17-42 Laboratory Technician 28 17-42

Here’s HSSC Advt No 15/2019.

Here’s HSSC Advt No 01/2020.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notifications carefully to know more about eligibility criteria, selection process, quotas, etc.