The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to hundreds of vacancies advertised under Advt No 15/2019 and 1/2020. The posts were notified in September 2019 (Advt No 15/2019) and February 2020 (Advt No 1/2020).
HSSC has reactivated the link from July 31 for candidates to apply for the posts. Online applications can be submitted at the official website hssc.gov.in till August 16 while the application fee can be paid up to August 18 (5.00 PM). If a candidate had earlier applied for the posts, he/she need not apply again.
In total, HSSC has advertised over 1100 vacancies for recruitment.
Here’s HSSC application reactivation notice.
Vacancy details
Advt No 15/2019
|Post
|Vacancies
|Age limit
|Laboratory Attendant
|28
|17-42
|Supervisor Female (Matriculate)
|19
|17-45
|Supervisor Female (Graduate)
|57
|17-42
|Sub-Inspector General
|433
|18-42
Advt No 1/2020
|Post
|Vacancies
|Age limit
|Election Naib Tehsildar
|6
|17-42
|Election Kanungo
|21
|17-42
|Auto Diesel Mechanic
|39
|17-42
|Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator
|9
|17-42
|Electrician
|115
|17-42
|Storekeeper
|15
|17-42
|Inspector
|32
|18-42
|Electrician
|4
|17-42
|Junior Mechanic
|10
|17-42
|Accounts Clerk
|11
|17-42
|Store Keeper
|3
|17-42
|Store Clerk
|6
|17-42
|Turner Instructor, Theory
|93
|17-42
|Fitter Instructor, Theory
|144
|17-42
|Carpenter Instructor, Practical
|14
|17-42
|Pharmacist
|25
|17-42
|Laboratory Technician
|28
|17-42
Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notifications carefully to know more about eligibility criteria, selection process, quotas, etc.