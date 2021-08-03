The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10th board results today. Students can check and download their results from the board’s official website cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, CBSE had cancelled the board examinations due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the results have been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment policy.

As per reports, starting this year, CBSE has decided to replace the term “FAIL” with the term “Essential Repeat” for students who couldn’t qualify the exam. Hence, in the result declared no “FAIL” term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website.

Dear Students

Results can be accessed on https://t.co/JfDBA2YU8F or https://t.co/9z38Le7QWU or DigiLocker



Find your Roll Number using the Finder on https://t.co/1RMO8azHpP #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/vxdP1NFcLJ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

Steps to check CBSE 10th result 2021:

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on “RESULTS” Click on any of the three results link Enter your Roll Number, School Number and date of birth Submit and check the CBSE 10th result Download and take a printout for future reference

For the convenience of students, the marksheets and certificates of CBSE Class 10 results will be available on a government-run platform DigiLocker. Students can login to the website, digilocker.gov.in by using their mobile numbers registered with CBSE and download their marksheet. The mobile app is also available on the Google Play Store.

Last week, CBSE announced the Class 12 result 2021 for around 13 lakh students.