The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will conduct the improvement exam for Class 12 students wishing to better their results in August and September. The official notice in this regard is available on the official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE 12th result for the academic year 2020-21 was announced on July 30. This year, CBSE had cancelled the board examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the results have been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment policy.

The CBSE will conduct the Class 12 Improvement as well as Compartment Exams 2021 from August 16 to September 15. The date sheets of the exam will be released soon.

“Students who are not satisfied with the marks, awarded based on the Policy of Tabulation will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations conducted by the board. As per this policy, marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final,” CBSE said.

Likewise, students who are not able to meet the qualifying criteria in the Class 12 result, based on alternative assessment, in one subject and placed in the Compartment category can appear for this exam.

The design of the question paper will be similar to the sample question papers uploaded for 2021 exam on the Board’s website.

The Board will activate the portal for registration for the Class 12 Improvement and Compartment exam 2021 in the coming days. Candidates are advised to read the CBSE exam notice carefully.

Here’s CBSE Class 12 improvement exam notice.