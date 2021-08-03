Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will today i.e., August 3, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Section Officer Group B (Gazetted). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on APPSC’s official website appsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was July 31 (by 4.00 PM).

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 32 vacancies, out of which, 25 posts are reserved for APST candidates and 7 posts are unreserved.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates who have rendered 6 years of regular service in Grade can apply to the post.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The APST candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100 whereas Rs 150 is applicable to General candidates.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and click on “Apply Online” against Section Officer Login to the portal, fill up the required details and upload the documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination followed by interview/ viva-voce round. To appear for the viva-voce, candidates must qualify the written test by securing a minimum of 33% in each subject and an aggregate total of 45% minimum.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.