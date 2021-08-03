The Maharashtra state education board has released the Class 12 or HSC result 2021 for around 14 lakh students. Students can check their HSC result 2021 using their seat number on the official websites: msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in and lokmat.news18.com.

However, if the student is not aware of his/her seat number, here are simple steps to access it:

Visit link mh-hsc.ac.in Select district, taluka/tehsil and enter name in format: Last name – First name – Middle name Hit ‘Search’ and the seat number of the student will be displayed on screen Note down the seat number.

The seat number along with the student’s Mother Name would be required to access result on the websites mentioned above. In case mother’s name is not mentioned in form, enter XXX in the box.

MSBSHSE had to cancel the HSC board exam 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the board devised an alternative assessment criteria. The 12th result has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in internal exams of Class 12 and 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 or SSC final exams.

As per NDTV, for the theory part, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided for exams held in Class 12, 30 per cent will be for Class 11 marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10.