The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has announced the dates for the NABARD Officers recruitment preliminary exam 2021. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can check the exam notice at the official website nabard.org.

NABARD will conduct the Officers online preliminary exam for Manager in Grade B on September 17 and Assistant Manager in Grade A on September 18. The exam will be of a duration of 120 Minutes and will comprise of 200 questions.

Here’s NABARD Officers Prelim exam notice.

Candidates who qualify the prelim examination will then appear for the Main exam, followed by the interview round.

NABARD has notified a total of 162 vacancies of Officers.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 5

Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade A: 2

Manager in Grade B (RDBS): 7

The application process is currently underway at the official website. The last day to apply os August 7.