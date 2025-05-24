The southwest monsoon is expected to reach parts of central and eastern India by June 5 , the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

This year, the southwest monsoon reached the southern Andaman Sea on May 13, earlier than the usual date of May 21 . It is also expected to arrive in Kerala about a week ahead of the usual June 1-mark, The Indian Express reported

The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of monsoon over some more areas of the southern Arabian Sea, remaining parts of the Maldives and Comorin area, Lakshadweep, Kerala, many parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, some more parts south, central and northern Bay of Bengal and some parts of North East, the weather department said.

The southwest monsoon season generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September. The India Meteorological Department declares the onset of the season when it hits Kerala.

If the monsoon arrives in Kerala as forecast, it would be the earliest onset since 2009.

Between May 15 to May 22, India experienced 106% above-normal rainfall, with the south peninsula recording a surplus of 273% and central India 232%, The Indian Express reported.

In April, the India Meteorological Department said that rainfall during the southwest monsoon season this year was likely to be above normal.

Red alert in coastal Karnataka

The weather department issued a red alert on Saturday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, The Hindu reported.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, Dakshina Kannada had received 18.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 5 mm. Udupi had recorded 33.4 mm rainfall.