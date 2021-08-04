Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has started the online application process for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) Mains. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on its official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till August 23. The last date to pay the application fee is August 22.

A total of 5322 candidates have been declared qualified for Main examination.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from General/ BC/OBC and candidates from outside the state (Bihar) is Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD and Female candidates.

Steps to apply for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Suchna Patt’ (Notice Board) Click on “Link for Filling application Form for the Adv. No. 01/19, Post - Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Mains)” Click on “Click Here” under “Apply” tab Login using REGISTRATION NO/ ROLL NUMBER and DATE OF BIRTH Fill up application, pay the application fee and submit

Here’s the direct link to register for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains.

The BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Main will consist of two Papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 100 marks each. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.

In order to qualify the Main examination, the applicants from the general category are required to score minimum 40% marks. For the applicants from BC/ OBC category, the qualifying percentages are 36.5% and 34% respectively. 32% qualifying marks required for SC/ST/PwD/ Female candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.