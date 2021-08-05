The GAIL (India) Limited will today conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts in several disciplines. Among the various posts on offer are those of Managers, Senior Engineers and Senior Officers.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website careers.gail.co.in by 6.00 PM. Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification for full details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy details, selection procedure, etc.

Here’s GAIL recruitment 2021 official notification.

GAIL vacancies

Manager: 10

10 Senior Engineer: 122

122 Senior Officer: 69

69 Officer: 19

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Selection Process

Depending on the number of candidates fulfilling all criteria, candidates will undergo single stage/ multiple stage selection process. In the event of number of applications being large, GAIL will adopt shortlisting criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for further selection process to a reasonable number by suitably raising the minimum eligibility standards.

Steps to apply for GAIL recruitment 2021:

Visit official website careers.gail.co.in Go to ‘Current Openings and Registration’ tab Select the desired post and click on ‘Apply’ button below Register using personal details to create profile Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and print a copy for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for GAIL vacancies 2021.